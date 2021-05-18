Katherine Schwarzenegger is grateful to have Chris Pratt as her husband

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt first met back in 2018 and quietly dated until they made their relationship Instagram official until December of that year. The two eventually got married in summer 2019 and more recently the couple welcomed their daughter Lyla.

©GettyImages



The daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver recently chatted with Drew Barrymore during an appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ Monday about how she knew Pratt was the one.

“We talk about that a lot because I’m pretty sure we both knew right away that this is where our relationship was headed and we clicked very quickly and so he is the best,” Schwarzenegger said ”And I am so, so grateful and it’s so beautiful to be able to watch him step into this new role of being a girl dad and he’s the best husband and best dad and I feel so grateful every single day for him.”

Shortly after the couple wed, Schwarzenegger and Pratt welcomed their baby girl nine months ago and the 31-year-old dished about how she’s enjoying motherhood.

“She just turned nine months. She’s just the cutest little angel I’ve ever seen and I’m obsessed with her as I’m sure most parents say about their children,“ she gushed. ”It’s the most fun role and experience that I’ve ever had and I love absolutely every single minute of it. It’s been such a joy, she’s perfect.”