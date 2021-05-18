Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez had an intimate 20 person wedding

Congratulations to the happily married couple! Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially exchanged their vows earlier this week in a quiet and intimate way.
The singer’s rep confirmed the news to People saying, “They got married,“ ”It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn‘t be happier.”
TMZ reported that the wedding took place at the young couple’s home in Montecito, California, which Ariana bought in June from Ellen DeGeneres for $6.75 million. “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” a source told People. ”It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari‘s beautiful and historic house.”
The couple got engaged back in late 2020 before Christmas. For Grande’s wedding ring, the real estate agent worked with jeweler Jack Solow and reportedly spent a lot of time designing it, according to People. “It‘s a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band,” a spokesperson for the jeweler told E! News. ”Dalton was very happy with it.”
“Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the west coast and I was here in my office in New York. He was very, very specific about what he wanted,” Solow told E! News.
“He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way. It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece because it is very sentimentally special, the element of a pearl is very, very sentimentally special to Ariana. He wanted to include that in the ring.”
We wish the newlyweds a lifetime of happiness!