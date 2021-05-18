Naomi Campbell welcomes her baby girl into the world

Congrats are in order for supermodel Naomi Campbell! The 50-year-old just welcomed her first child and she announced it via Instagram on Tuesday.

Campbell posted an adorable photo of her new baby girl’s feet along with the caption that read, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother,” Campbell wrote. ”So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love,” she continued while tagging her mother Valerie Morris-Campbell in the photo.

Back in 2017, the 50-year-old teased that she might use science to have children as she told the Evening Standard, “I think about having children all the time, but now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

After Campbell posted the sweet announcement to her social media, celebrity fans all reached out commenting on her post to congratulate her. Designer Marc Jacobs wrote on the photo, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around. ❤️❤️❤️“

Singer Rita Ora wrote, “No one deserves this more ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Actress Zoe Saldana commented, “❤️❤️❤️ oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!”

A source told Page Six that, “Naomi has been wanting to be a mother for a long time and it finally happened. She is the godmother to many friends and family’s kids and has always looked forward to the day of starting her own family.”