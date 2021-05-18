Winona Ryder: 90’s Icon of the week

It manic Monday! This means we have another 90’s icon of the week and today’s spotlight is the one and only Winona Ryder. Born Winona Laura Horowitz, in Olmstead County, Minnesota, to an author and video producer, the award winning actress started taking acting classes as a young child. She broke into Hollywood in the late ‘80s with iconic films like Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice (1988) and Heather (1989). By the 1990 Ryder’s career was unstoppable, making her mark on Hollywood with the unforgettable, Edward Scissorhands.

©GettyImages



Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder

Her unique beauty and captivating eyes had everyone intrigued, including her co-star, Johnny Depp. The couple began dating in 1989 when Ryder was 18 and he was 27 and had a steamy romance that led to a quick engagement. Depp was so in love he had “Winona forever” tattooed on his arm. They stayed together until 1993 and the split was heartbreaking for each of them. According to Tim Burton, Depp was “never the same” after. The Beetlejuice star has admitted Depp was her “first everything.” “My first real kiss. My first real boyfriend. My first fiancé. The first guy I had sex with. So he’ll always be in my heart. Forever. Kind of funny, that word.” Ryder said.

©GettyImages



Depp and Ryder

After the split, Ryder continued to work but everyone was confused in December 2001 when the actress was caught shoplifting half a million dollars worth of clothes and accessories from Saks 5th avenue in Beverly hills. The 30-year-old was arrested after being seen both visually and on video removing security tags and placing them in a bag she had and leaving the store, per Beverly Hills police. While most celebrities seem to get away with criminal cases with a slap on the wrist, the prosecution made an example of the star and insisted the trial be televised. Because of the aggressive and desperate paparazzi, she ended up with a fractured elbow, as a result, per Hollywood Biography. Despite requests to plead no contest to a misdemeanor, she was found guilty of grand theft and vandalism and was sentenced to three years probation and 480 hours of community service. Ryder was offered the lead film in the infamous Woody Allen’s 2003 “Melinda and Melinda” but was considered too much of insurance risk and was dropped.