Lily James as Pamela Anderson in her red ‘Baywatch’ bathing suit has everyone excited but Courtney Love

There can‘t be a series about Pamela Anderson without an itty bitty red bathing suit. Lily James slipped into Anderson’s legendary red “Baywatch” bathing suit on set of Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” and looked just like the 90’s icon. Besides the red bathing suits, everyone remembers the dramatic running scenes in the show and James was ready to stride and mastered all of Anderson’s sexy running faces. Which must have taken a lot of practice since it‘s extremely hard to run sexy.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson

The photos have most people praising James and her ability to transform. That is, except for Courtney Love. Love caught wind about the limited series over the weekend and took her feelings to Facebook to express her discontent. In a since-deleted Facebook post, the singer said her heart went out to “Pammy” and her “complex trauma.” ”My heart goes out to Pammy further causing her complex trauma,” Love wrote. She even came for James, adding, “And shame on Lily James whoever the (expletive) she is. #vile.”

“When Pam / Tommy sex tape was out / myself [Patty Schemel and Melissa Auf der Maur] were making a record,” Love continued, referring to her Hole bandmates, per USA Today. ”And the lone women in many recording studios in LA. Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfreude.” Love called it “disgusting” and said she banned anyone discussing it at the time. “It destroyed my friend Pamela‘s life. Utterly.” She wrote.

The limited series stars James and Sebastian Stan will be her Tommy Lee. According to Deadline, Anderson and Lee are not involved in ‘Pam & Tommy’ though insiders say they are aware since the project has been in development since early 2020 when James first was brought on to play Anderson.