Ariana Grande marries fiancé Dalton Gomez in ‘intimate’ wedding ceremony

Ariana Grande is a Mrs.! The pop star, 27, has married her fiancé Dalton Gomez. A rep for the “Breathin” singer confirmed the news to People magazine on Monday. “They got married,” her rep said. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

©Ariana Grande



According to TMZ, the couple got married over the weekend at Ariana’s home in Montecito. “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there,” a source told People magazine. “It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

The wedding came five months after Ariana revealed that she was engaged to her real estate agent boyfriend. In December, the performer, who reportedly began dating Dalton in January of 2020, shared photos of herself with her fiancé and wearing her engagement ring, which she captioned: “forever n then some.”

Ariana’s mom Joan Grande gave her seal of approval over the engagement at the time tweeting: “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! Xoxoxo.”