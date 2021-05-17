Say what!? P!nk’s favorite color isn’t pink

Recently, P!nk sat down to answer questions from kids. As part of People’s cover story, the singer took time to respond to her youngest fans’ queries, including her favorite color, girl power, and acrobatics.

According to the star, although her stage name is “P!nk” her favorite color is not even close to this hue. “My favorite color is ... green!” she tells 5-year-old Henry, as reported by the publication.

©GettyImages



P!nk performs in concert during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Besides her name, the singer is also known for her acrobatics; therefore, a 4-year-old fan was curious if she gets scared while flying around. “I don’t get scared. I’m not really scared of flying. Once you get up there the first time, maybe, it’s a little scary,” Pink says. “But once you do it a couple of times, it’s so much fun that you forget to be scared.”

©GettyImages



“I don’t get scared. I’m not really scared of flying.”

During the interview, the star shared what she would do to support other females. “I would say to be really kind to other girls and to cheer them on when they‘re playing sports, and to not listen to anybody tell you that you can’t do something just because you’re a girl. Because that means you can do it better,” she says. “And I would say, find good girlfriends and be really kind to your girlfriends. I’m not sure if that’s great advice, but I have found it to be useful in my own life.”

According to the mom of two, she became the go-to person for other stars when it comes to seeking advice on how to take the road with their kids. “Touring with kids is impossible — and I did the impossible. For a while, there were a lot of other pop stars that were emailing me and calling me for the playbook on how to tour with kids, so I wrote a playbook for other moms,” she tells People. “You just keep going. I‘m just thinking about: ’Am I raising a kind person? What’s it like to be my kid?’”