Travis Barker’s ex-wife says the musician ‘had an affair with Kim Kardashian’ before dating Kourtney

Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, is accusing Kim Kardashian of being a homewrecker. According to the model and former beauty pageant, the musician had an affair with Kim Kardashian, and that she is the main reason why the Blink-182 drummer and her divorced.

However, right after Moakler’s claims, a source exclusively told Page Six that the allegations are entirely false. “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” the insider insisted. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton, and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian, Baron Davis and music recording artist Travis Barker attend the LA Stars kick off event at the Beverly Wilshire on August 3, 2007.

“It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies, which are not based in truth, and because it’s extremely hurtful to her kids,” the source said. “Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness.”

“Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim],” the source told the publication. “They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn’t be happier for them.”

©TheGrosbyGroup



Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian

The cheating scandal started spreading when Moakler and Barker’s daughter, Alabama, took social media to reveal details about her mom and the family crisis they are experiencing.

Alabama shared on her Instagram Stories a screenshot of a direct message she received from her mom that read in part, “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”