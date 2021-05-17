Travis Barker’s ex-wife says the musician ‘had an affair with Kim Kardashian’ before dating Kourtney

Travis Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, is accusing Kim Kardashian of being a homewrecker. According to the model and former beauty pageant, the musician had an affair with Kim Kardashian, and that she is the main reason why the Blink-182 drummer and her divorced.
However, right after Moakler’s claims, a source exclusively told Page Six that the allegations are entirely false. “Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship,” the insider insisted. “They were friends who met through Paris Hilton, and that is also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced.”
“It’s a shame that she continues to spread lies, which are not based in truth, and because it’s extremely hurtful to her kids,” the source said. “Hopefully she gets the help that she needs and can eventually find happiness.”
“Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim],” the source told the publication. “They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn’t be happier for them.”
The cheating scandal started spreading when Moakler and Barker’s daughter, Alabama, took social media to reveal details about her mom and the family crisis they are experiencing.
Alabama shared on her Instagram Stories a screenshot of a direct message she received from her mom that read in part, “I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! Now he’s in love with her sister…It’s all gross…I’m not the bad guy!”
Alongside the screengrab, the 15-year-old said her mom was “never completely” in her life and asked people to “stop painting her out to a [sic] amazing Mom.” According to Alabama, she didn’t even spend Mother’s Day with Moakler. Later, Moakler commented on social media that her daughter’s claim where “completely rediculous [sic].”
In February, Moakler “liked” a comment on one of her posts saying he “downgraded big time.” “Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time,” the person wrote. The like sparked controversy and the 46-year-old model and actress denied liking the comment willingly.
“It was just a complete accident that I ‘liked’ it. A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments,” she told Us Magazine. “I just kind of go down and heart everything, and I didn’t even read that comment. I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up, and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!”
“My social media is something that I just have fun with. It’s supposed to be fun. It’s not a place where I’m trying to attack anybody,” said the mom of three. “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them. I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody… I think they’ve been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good!”