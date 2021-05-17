Halle Berry shades her past relationships while defending romance with Van Hunt

Halle Berry isn’t letting anyone talk negatively about her relationship with Van Hunt.

The actress took to Instagram on Saturday, May 15 to post a sweet photo with her boyfriend, sharing a kiss with Hunt along with the caption, “we do this thing called whatever the f**k we want!”

A lot of Berry’s followers were big fans of the picture, commenting with the approval of the relationship and the cheeky PDA. But of course, unfortunately, there were some negative comments as well, accusing Halle of being more into her boyfriend than he is into her.

“I think you love him more than he loves you!” one user commented, to which Halle quickly clapped back, “ummmm don‘t think so…not this time,” seemingly hinting at some more one-sided relationships she’s been in in the past.

The Bruised star wasn’t only here to respond to negative comments, though, also writing back to a fan who sweetly commented, “You give me hope. We are the same age…twice divorced...I’m disenchanted with dating and then I see you two.”

Halle--who shares daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez--replied with some encouraging words, writing, “Never give up on love...Keep your heart open and it will find you!”