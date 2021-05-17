Gwyneth Paltrow can’t get over how cute Kim Kardashian’s kids are

A friendship we did not see coming is Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian. Although we do not hear much from these two, when Kardashian posted a photo to Instagram over the weekend, the Goop founder could not get enough of it.

The SKIMS founder posted a picture on Sunday of her children, three-year-old Chicago and two-year-old Psalm posing with brother Rob Kardashian’s daughter, four-year-old Dream.

The 40-year-old captioned the adorable photo, “Sunday Morning Sweetness.” The picture received almost three million likes and the comment section was flooded with fans and friends of the reality star writing, “My god Chi is YOU!!” Sister Khloe wrote, “I love how dream is holding them down.” Another comment was by Paltrow who wrote, “STOP IT.”

We might not have realized how good of pals the actress and KKW Beauty founder are but let’s not forget that back in March of this year, the Oscar-winning actress sent Kardashian a slew of unusual gifts such as an orgasm candle and then a month later she also sent the 40-year-old a vibrator.

Something else we learned this weekend is how big of a fan Kardashian is of singer Janet Jackson. Kardashian celebrated Jackson’s 55th birthday over the weekend by posting an Instagram story wishing the singer a happy birthday. Kardashian also noted that she had purchased the outfit Jackson wore in the music video for her hit 1993 single, “If.”

“Happy birthday queen!,” the SKIMS founder wrote on her Stories with a clip of Jackson from the music video. She also wrote, ”For @janetjackson‘s bday bc I’m such a fan I can’t believe I won this on juliens_auctions.”