Paris Hilton reveals fiancé Carter Reum doesn’t want to be in their wedding special

Carter Reum is excited about getting married to his fiancée, Paris Hilton--but he’s not exactly here for putting the whole experience on TV.

Paris looked walked down the red carpet in a bright yellow dress from Philipp Plein at the MTV Movie and TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED. During her appearance at the show, she took time to speak with Extra about her fiancé, revealing that the businessman does not want to be in the television special about their wedding called Paris In Love.

“I’m still trying to convince him,” Paris told host Terri Seymour. “He doesn’t like the camera. He doesn’t do red carpets, doesn’t do interviews. He’s so focused on his business, and I love that about him.”

The heiress continued: “And you don’t know if they want him for you or attention and it’s not like that with him at all, so it’s different from any relationship, and I like that he shies away from that.’

As for Paris, she’s busy getting ready for her dream wedding.

“Yes, we are planning it right now and doing the TV show with it as well, so everyone will get to see all of the magical moments,” she said. “Prepping for it, getting ready, the bachelorette party, picking out my dresses — there’s going to be a lot of beautiful moments.”

Even though Hilton has a lot of experience being a DJ, she won’t be taking those responsibilities for her own reception, because she’s already got enough on her plate.

“I think for my wedding I’m going to be so stressed out that I probably will have other people DJing,” she revealed. Luckily, she’s mentioned previously that a lot of her friends keep calling her to ask if they can take on the task.