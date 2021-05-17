Jennifer Lopez might be releasing new music this summer

Jennifer Lopez has had a busy few weeks between her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, her reunion in Montana with ex Ben Affleck, hitting intense gym sessions in Miami, and now she seems to be busy working on upcoming projects for the summer.

Jennifer Lopez seen leaving the gym last week in Miami.

It seems like we might be getting some new music from the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer sooner than we thought. On Sunday, the 51-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram of her in the recording studio. She captioned the photo, “Sexy summer fun coming 🎶💕.”

Fans in the comment section excitedly wrote, “Can‘t wait👏🙌🤩🤩.” “Another fan commented, “Time for another @jlo x @amadeuspbm smash!!!!!!! Let’s go.” One commenter joked about the singer’s recent reunion with Affleck writing, “BENNIFER SUMMA👏❤️.”