Jennifer Lopez might be releasing new music this summer

Jennifer Lopez has had a busy few weeks between her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, her reunion in Montana with ex Ben Affleck, hitting intense gym sessions in Miami, and now she seems to be busy working on upcoming projects for the summer.
It seems like we might be getting some new music from the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer sooner than we thought. On Sunday, the 51-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram of her in the recording studio. She captioned the photo, “Sexy summer fun coming 🎶💕.”
Fans in the comment section excitedly wrote, “Can‘t wait👏🙌🤩🤩.” “Another fan commented, “Time for another @jlo x @amadeuspbm smash!!!!!!! Let’s go.” One commenter joked about the singer’s recent reunion with Affleck writing, “BENNIFER SUMMA👏❤️.”
Speaking of Lopez and Affleck’s rekindling, TMZ reported that the alleged reunion of these two “began before Lopez and Rodriguez‘s breakup. Sources told TMZ that the singer and actor began emailing back in February when Lopez was filming her movie ‘Shotgun Wedding’ in the Dominican Republic. According to ‘People,’ Affleck reached out to Lopez in a friendly manner.
“[Ben Affleck] was basically checking up on her. He was single and thought she might be single too,” a source told People. “It was in no way disrespectful because he really thought she wasn’t with Alex anymore.”
It’s unknown what the future holds for both Lopez and Affleck but we will continue to keep our eyes peeled on them.