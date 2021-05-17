Nick Jonas rushed to hospital after suffering injury on the set of his new show

Nick Jonas had to be hospitalized on Saturday after suffering an injury on the set of his new show.

The 28-year-old star had to be taken to the nearest hospital in an ambulance, and although what caused the injury remains unclear, it seems the accident was serious.

It was reported that the incident occurred while he was filming his new project, which was described by TMZ as top secret, adding that their sources “wouldn‘t even tell us the name of the project” and it’s still ”unclear why they’re all so secretive.”

Nick and Priyanka haven’t talked about the accident on social media, but it was also said that he only spent one night in the hospital and he is currently recovering at home.

The singer is expected to appear during The Voice live show tonight, so he might be fully recovered by Monday night.

Nick recently opened up about his body image in his latest interview, confessing he can be easily affected by comments on the internet.

“I think when it‘s comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that’s when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally,” he explained.

He also revealed that he doesn’t like Googling himself, because even though he lives a public life, Nick doesn’t think it’s fair that people get to talk about parts of his life he considers to be private.