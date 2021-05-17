Katie Holmes was seen out for the first time since her breakup

It’s been made official that Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, restaurant chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. are broken up. The two dated for about eight months after Holmes split from ex Jamie Foxx back in 2019.

The two have now gone their separate ways but the exact reason for it is unknown. Over the weekend, the ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress was seen strolling around New York City looking a bit down after her breakup.

Katie Holmes was spotted in NYC over the weekend.

Holding a cup of coffee while standing at a street corner, the 42-year-old was seen wearing an oversized outfit. She donned a white large shirt and very baggy black parachute-style pants. She tried covering her face with large black sunglasses and her brown hair was up in a messy bun.

Holmes’ outing was reportedly only one day after it was announced that the actress and Vitolo split. It was the first time that the actress was spotted out since her and the chef called it quits.