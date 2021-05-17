¡Viva Mexico! Andrea Meza wins Miss Universe [PHOTOS]

¡Viva Mexico! Andrea Meza was named Miss Universe 2020. The new beauty queen succeeds South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi, whose reign was extended after the 2020 pageant was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For Mexico, this is the third crown in its history. The first time was Miss Universe 1991 with Lupita Jones, while in 2010 Ximena Navarrete filled the Aztec country with pride.

Andrea (26) is originally from the state of Chihuahua. She is a Software Engineer graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Chihuahua. The newly crowned Miss Universe is an activist for animal rights. Congratulations Andrea!