Jennifer Lopez says she has a ‘sexy and fun’ summer ahead

Jennifer Lopez told her fans there’s some “sexy summer fun coming.” From her highly-publicized breakup with once-fiancé Alex Rodriguez to seemingly rekindling her famous old flame Ben Affleck, the 51-year-old superstar has been making more headlines than usual these days. Meanwhile, her social media pages have attempted to shift the spotlight back onto her ever-churning work schedule. Most recently, JLo peaked her followers’ interest on Saturday, May 15 when she shared a snap from inside the recording studio.

The photo captured Jennifer in her element as she blissfully sang into the pop filter of a microphone. She donned a casual pale green sweatshirt and swept her hair into a simple ponytail for the work session. JLo accessorized the casual look with her signature hoop earrings. Based on her caption and the accompanying emojis, it seems the star has some sexy new music coming this summer.

Fans and celebrity friends alike were certainly thrilled to see the Jenny from the Block icon working on music. They’ve been eagerly awaiting new tunes since the 2020 release of her and co-star Maluma’s singles for the Marry Me soundtrack: Pa’ Ti and Lonely.

Of course, the comments section also brimmed with replies saying it will be a “Bennifer summer.” Lopez and Affleck sent the world into a 2000s tizzy as they were spotted reuniting after breaking off their respective relationships. The pair, who called off their engagement in 2004, escaped to Montana together. Only time will tell if they make things official, but it seems likely as they’ve both settled into their high profile lives.