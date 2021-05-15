Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction to JLo and Ben Affleck’s reunion is priceless

Jennifer Lawrence could have a future as a celebrity news correspondent. The 30-year-old star had a priceless reaction to the breaking news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited. She got the update while appearing with her friend Heather McMahan on Jackie Schimmel’s popular podcast The Bitch Bible this week. Mid-conversation, the Oscar-winner burst with joy about the rekindling and did a deep dive into their past.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lawrence stands JLo and Ben Affleck’s relationship

“Breaking, breaking, breaking f***ing news!” Jennifer chimed after checking her phone. “Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation with each other right now.“ She then informed the gals that she was “clicking link in bio.” When asked if it was a reliable news source, she added: “It’s pretty reputable.”

“They’re in Montana,” the Hunger Games franchise leading lady added. “She’s so low maintenance and down-to-earth in Montana.” Jennifer then went on to say: “I’m so excited! I’m so happy for them. Wow.” Like many millennial pop culture enthusiasts, she clearly couldn’t contain her excitement. The group then dove into JLo’s 2002 engagement ring from Ben, which cost $1.2 million.

Despite being in the public eye herself, this certainly isn’t the first time the acclaimed actress has let her celebrity-obsessed flag fly. She’s a known fan of reality TV like the Real Housewives franchise and, first and foremost, the Kardashian empire. Stay tuned for Bennifer updates and listen to Lawrence’s full chat on The Bitch Bible (where they jokingly call her Jennifer Garner) here.