Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck talk every day and are ‘excited’ about future

Bennifer is back! In a twist no millennial saw coming, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are once again at the center of romance rumors. Speculation swirled as the famous duo jetted off to Montana together after JLo and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement. Now, a source close to the 51-year-old superstar has opened up to People about how the pair rekindled their 2000s flame and what exactly is going down. According to the undisclosed “friend,” things happened very naturally.

©GettyImages



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2003

“Ben reached out to Jennifer as a friend,” the source told People. “He was basically checking up on her.” Affleck, who just came off his own public relationship with Ana de Armas is now single and, according to this mystery informant ”thought she [JLo] might be single, too.”

While many fans have seen Bennifer’s re-emergence as disrespectful to A-Rod, apparently “it was in no way disrespectful, because he really thought she wasn‘t with Alex anymore” upon first reaching out. To his credit, Affleck probably doesn’t read celebrity news updates. Apparently ever since then the pair have been talking every day and “are making plans” together. “Jennifer is still very excited about how things are going with Ben.”

As any pop culture aficionado will recount, the “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” hitmaker and Gone Girl star were hot and heavy in the 2000s. They got engaged in 2002 and then flaunted their chemistry in the movies Jersey Girl and Gigli. In 2003, merely days prior to saying “I do,” they postponed their wedding. Bennifer split in 2004. The pair have remained friendly over the years and - who knows - could be on more fertile ground to give things another shot.