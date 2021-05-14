Nicki Minaj and Drake gush over one another during Instagram Live reunion

Nicki Minaj and Drake have been through a lot together, and all these years later, their bond is stronger than ever.

On Friday, May 14, the Queens native’s 2009 mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty was made available on streaming platforms for the first time ever. Along with the re-release of these decade-old tracks was a few new songs, including “Seeing Green” featuring her Young Money companions, Drake and Lil Wayne.

In honor of the occasion, Drake dropped by Nicki’s Instagram Live right as the mixtape dropped, which is when the pair took part in a real conversation, taking the time to share just how much they both mean to each other.

Minaj started by explaining that Drake reached out to get her to rap on “Seeing Green,” to which the 34-year-old responded, “It didn‘t feel right with you not being on it—that’s really the best way I could put it. You know I had some real heart-to-hearts with you lately just about, that it’s your world, nobody does this s**t better than you.”

Drizzy went on to acknowledge that the 38-year-old rapper has some different ”priorities” now that she and husband Kenneth Petty welcomed a son together in September. He went on to point out, “We really miss your presence and just the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring.”

That’s when Nicki took the opportunity to joked about Drake being flakey, saying he has been claiming for the past two weeks he would visit her home--but has yet to do so. Eventually, the jokes subsided, and she responded to his heartfelt message with one of her own.

“On the real s**t, I love you so much, Drake,” she said, explaining to fans, “He singlehandedly got me out of my writer’s block, and I’m never gonna forget it, and I’m gonna shout it to the f**king world from the mountaintops.”

“He’s a f**king genius,” she continued, “As a musical artist but also just as a human.”

To that, Drake replied, “I love you with all my heart,” and encouraged her to keep putting out more music.

The bond between Drake and Nicki Minaj is no secret, having collaborated on multiple songs together including “Truffle Butter,”

“Only,” “Moment 4 Life,” “No Frauds,” and “Make Me Proud.”