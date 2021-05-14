Kendall Jenner chatted about the downside of social media

The Kardashian and Jenner family are the queens of social media. They post their every move and whereabouts, causing everyone to be obsessed with their posts. However, constantly being on social media can get to a person, even someone like Kendall Jenner who has a mere 163 million followers on Instagram.

In a chat with Dr. Jorge Partida of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health for Vogue magazine for the segment, ‘Open Minded: Unpacking Anxiety’ on the topic, Jenner opened up about the downside of being famous and showcasing her life on Instagram.

“I don’t like [it] and I’m not proud to say that but I also feel like that’s something that probably most of us can relate to,” said the 25-year-old model.

“There‘s just literally too much. I find that the more I’m looking at the screen, the more detached I feel with my own body or to what’s happening right in front of me,” she continued.

Jenner went on to say that the pressures of constantly being judged by the public gets to her. “Something that boils my blood, that really frustrates me and I think upsets me the most is when it‘s someone claiming a false narrative for me,’ she said. ’The Internet, I guess, bases things off of such small moments with no context.

“They don‘t know the before or the after and they’ll take that and run with it and then completely judge you off of this one little thing,” the model said.