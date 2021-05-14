Celebrity Sightings In New York City - March 17, 2019

Alex Rodriguez set his dinner table for ex Jennifer Lopez and her twins

The former MLB posted a photo of dinner time in his house to Instagram.

The Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez breakup saga continues. This week, headlines everywhere have been talking about the power couple’s breakup and how the singer has been spending time with her ex Ben Affleck. Rumors are, the former MLB player isn’t too happy about Lopez hanging out with her ex.

Now, Rodriguez is taking things a step further by posting a photo of him and his two daughters at dinner, clearly showing that a few people are missing. The picture showed the 45-year-old and his daughters Natasha and Ella enjoying dinner together while three place settings sat there empty, probably for Lopez and her twins, Emme and Max.

The former Yankee player captioned the photo, “Din din with my girls! #DaddyDinnerDate 💜💚.” Commenters wrote on the photo, “Family time!” and one fan even called out the elephant in the room. “Makes me sad were the other plate settings for jlo n the coconuts.”

It seems like Rodriguez is still holding out hope for a reunion between him and the ‘Hustlers’ actress. A source told E! News, “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

