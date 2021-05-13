Ally Brooke reveals Fifth Harmony was abusive and toxic

Ally Brooke is opening up about her experience in Fifth Harmony, admitting she didn’t have the best time with the other members.

The 27-year-old singer revealed some of her thoughts about the girl group during the debut episode of her podcast The Ally Brooke Show, and confessed there probably won’t be any plans for a reunion in the future.

Ally described her experience as traumatic, following the hiatus announced by the band in 2018 and Camila Cabello‘s controversial departure, she is now getting more comfortable talking about her difficult moments in the band.

She also said she didn’t grasp the magnitude of their success, “because your life is moving 1,000 miles a minute,” she explained.

The artist went on to say that it was definitely a whirlwind and damaging for her, adding “It was traumatizing, and some things I‘m comfortable sharing, but some things I’m still not yet ready.”

Ally wished she had enjoyed herself more and admitted she did so much for the group, but it was hard “because there was so much going on,” and the fans didn’t get to see everything that was going on behind-the-scenes.

Although she didn’t reveal too many details, she described the work environment as toxic and abusive.

“So much toxicity. So much abuse. So much abuse of power. So much mental abuse, verbal abuse,” she went on.

Ally also confessed she didn‘t trust anybody in the group but didn’t specify her relationship with Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui or Camila Cabello.