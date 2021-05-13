Janet Jackson’s brothers accept Justin Timberlake’s public apology

It’s been 17 years since the infamous moment Justin Timberlake ripped Janet Jackson’s top, exposing her breast during the 2004 Super Bowl. Still, the controversy keeps making headlines after Timberlake took social media to apologize to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears and Jackson.

Tito, Marlon, and Jackie Jackson appeared on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” and addressed Timberlake’s lengthy apology. “You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that,” Marlon said. “But we’d like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it. But...as they say in the old days: Long as they’re talking about you, good or bad, you still in the public’s eye.”

©GettyImages



Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson at the 2004 Super Bowl

According to Jackie, what happened during Justin and Janet’s half-time performance had a negative effect on the “Made for Now” singer. “It was nice that [Justin] did something like that because it kind of hurt Janet, you know, in the past. For him to step up and say that … it means a whole lot,” Jackie said.

To date, Janet Jackson hasn’t publicly commented on Timberlake‘s gesture; therefore, fans of the 54-year-old superstar believe that nobody but her should be giving Justin the seal of approval. “Lol how are they going to accept an apology for her 🧐 ...Janet is the only one that can accept it because she was the one humiliated and blackballed!” a person wrote on Instagram. “Takes an actual man to do it when it happened & not years later bc he got some backlash & don’t want to lose any fans. But I digress,” another one said.

In February, Timberlake shared on Instagram that he is sorry for his past mistakes. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism,” Timberlake wrote. “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he added.