Kourtney Kardashian gives Travis Barker an ‘I love you’ tattoo

Travis Barker already has his fair share of tattoos, but his new relationship with Kourtney Kardashian is earning him more ink than ever before.

Only two months after making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, the Blink-182 drummer tattooed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s first name on him in April. Now, he’s letting Kourtney take the reins, having her tattoo her own creation onto him.

The 42-year-old 42 took to instagram this week to share multiple photos and a video of her tattooing the phrase “I love you” onto her boyfriend’s inner forearm. Kardashian also shared a snap writing the words out on paper before going on to permanently ink the sweet message on Barker’s body. Even though it was her first time holding a tattoo gun, Travis could not have looked any more at peace.

“I tattoo,” Kardashian simply captioned the surprising social media post.

Unsurprisingly, Barker seemed to be a fan of his girlfriend’s work, commenting, “🖤 Woman of many talents.” He went on to share a close-up shot of the final tattoo on his Instagram Story while praising Kardashian for her skills.

“Best tattoo artist @kourtneykardash,” he wrote.

Only a day before the pair showed off their latest adventure together, the drummer showed fans another example of their interesting love story. The 45-year-old shared a photo of Goop’s famous “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle — but his particular sample included a NSFW nod to his girlfriend on the label.

“This Smells Like Kourtney‘s Orgasm,” the candle’s label reads. While Barker didn’t include a caption in his Instagram Story post, it was quickly re-shared by Kardashian on her own account.