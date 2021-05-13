Is Tiffany Haddish replacing Ellen DeGeneres as the daytime tv queen?

We all love Tiffany Haddish, and if the rumors are true, she could be the next in line to be crowned as the daytime tv queen. “Tiffany is a favorite; she has humor and empathy in spades,” a Senior NBCUniversal source told Page Six. “She’s top of the list to get a daytime show – she’s a fresh voice.”

Although it is still unknown who would grab the 3 pm time slot, multiple times, Haddish filed in for Ellen DeGeneres in her show, doing an extraordinary job, making her a great candidate to bring a new format to national television.

©The Ellen Show





Recently, DeGeneres announced that her show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” would end after 19 seasons. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years, and I said I’d sign maybe for one. They were saying there was no way to sign for one. ‘We can’t do that with the affiliates, and the stations need more of a commitment.’ So, we [settled] on three more years, and I knew that would be my last. That’s been the plan all along. And everybody kept saying, even when I signed, “You know, that’s going to be 19, don’t you want to just go to 20? It’s a good number.” So is 19,” she revealed to the publication.

According to Ellen, her decision to end the show has nothing to do with past toxic work environment allegations. “It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,” she said.

“So, it’s not why I’m stopping, but it was hard because I was sitting at home, it was summer, and I see a story that people have to chew gum before they talk to me and I’m like, ‘OK, this is hilarious.’ Then I see another story of some other ridiculous thing, and then it just didn’t stop,” she said. “And I wasn’t working, so I had no platform, and I didn’t want to address it on [Twitter], and I thought. ‘If I just don’t address it, it’s going to go away,’ because it was all so stupid.”