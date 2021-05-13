Romeo Santos announces the premiere of his upcoming documentary and concert film

Soon, fans of Romeo Santos would be able to enjoy his upcoming concert film Romeo Santos: Utopia Live From MetLife Stadium and documentary film Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata. Both projects, premiering on June 25, 2021, on pay-per-view, will follow and showcase how this trailblazing Latin superstar has revolutionized the Bachata music genre.

The concert film will focus on the Dominican singer’s historical record-breaking performance at the MetLife Stadium. Here fans will have exclusive footage of the first time the legendary bachateros featured in Santo’s album Utopia performed live with the star. Also, Bachata lovers will enjoy one more time the nostalgic moment the pioneers of the modern bachata sound, Aventura, reunited after taking a hiatus to work on individual musical projects.

©Agencies



Romeo Santos: Utopia Live From MetLife Stadium and documentary film Romeo Santos: The King of Bachata, will premiere on June 25, 2021.

While the documentary film will present the history of Bachata with the musical legacy of Romeo Santos, the chronicles will also follow Santos as he travels the countryside, performing for free on his “La Gira del Pueblo” tour as a gift to the people living in small towns and villages in the Dominican Republic, and that never had the chance to enjoy their idol singing live in a concert.

“These films have been such a special project for me, and I’m honored and eager to show it to the world and pull back the curtain on the history of Bachata,” said Romeo Santos. “For the film to showcase my upbringing and build up to my performance at MetLife Stadium, where I became the first Latin artist to sell out the venue, it gives me an opportunity to relive one of the most incredible nights of my life while also bringing it inside the homes of my fans across the world.”

©GettyImages



Romeo Santos performs at MetLife Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

The films also have notable guests appeareacens including Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, El Chaval De La Bachata, Elvis Martínez, Emilio Estefan, Frank Reyes, Joe Veras, Kiko Rodríguez, Luis Vargas, Marc Anthony, Monchy & Alexandra, Raulín Rodríguez, Sergio Mendes, Thalia, Tommy Mottola, Zacarías Ferreira and more.