Jessica Alba celebrates her and husband Cash Warren getting COVID-19 vaccine

Jessica Alba certainly has a lot to celebrate recently.

On Wednesday, May 12, the mother of three revealed that she and her husband, Cash Warren, got their COVID-19 vaccines.

“Mom and dad are vaxxed 😜” she wrote in her caption, before adding the #CreativeCoalition hashtag. In the photo, the happy couple poses in their respective masks while they hold up their vaccine cards to prove their newly-vaccinated status.

This news comes following a huge accomplishment for Alba last week, becoming the youngest Latina to ever take a brand public as she debuted on Wall Street and made $130 million as the co-founder of The Honest Company.

“Today was a pretty epic #morningroutine,” she wrote under a video of her ringing the iconic NASDAQ bell. In the footage, each of her family members was dressed in a shade of green as a nod to The Honest Company’s ethical approach to consumerism. “It is an honor to be ringing the bell 🔔 , surrounded by my team and family.”

She continued: “This has been 9 years in the making. Deep gratitude to our Honest community for helping us get here today. We are just getting started and I’m thrilled to start this next chapter with all of you.”

The Honest Company was founded by Jessica in 2011, specializing in eco-friendly beauty, home, and baby products. Now, a decade later, the company is going even further after being listed on the stock exchange and earning a new valuation of $2.68 billion, with shares rising 44 percent by the close of business.

Last Friday, Alba made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she spoke about the success of The Honest Company.

“I just I feel like this is the beginning of our next chapter and I’m just with my kids and my husband, it’s been such a journey getting to this point and I’m just thrilled,” she said to the host.