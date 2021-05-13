Oprah Winfrey and Pink support Ellen DeGeneres on her decision to end her show

Yesterday was a big day for Ellen DeGeneres as the 63-year-old announced that she is ending her long time running daytime talk show after next season. On Wednesday, an interview with The Hollywood Reporter came out where DeGeneres officially announced the end of her show. Then on Wednesday’s show, DeGeneres told her audience the same news.

On Thursday’s episode, DeGeneres’ show will be a little walk down memory lane, reflecting on her long running show and how she came to the decision to end it after next May. Co-Executive Producer of the show, Stephen “tWitch” Boss will talk about his love for the host and how the show has impacted his life, according to a press release.

Even Oprah Winfrey will make a virtual appearance on the show to chat about when she ended her daytime talk show ten years ago after 25 seasons. According to a press release, “The two hosts share how they each came to the decision to end their talk shows. Oprah divulges what she misses most about her show, and Ellen reveals what she will miss most about her own. Ellen also tells Oprah how she shared the news with her staff and her plans to celebrate with them throughout the final season.”

In addition to discussing their shows, Winfrey chats with DeGeneres about her time in quarantine, her working with Prince Harry on their upcoming AppleTV+ documentary series exploring mental health and emotional well-being, and more.

If that didn’t sound like a great show as is, Pink will appear in-studio to not only perform but also to chat with the host about the end of the beloved show and how she is the youngest recipient to ever win the Icon Award at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards.