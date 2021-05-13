Surf’s up! Ivanka Trump hits the waves in Miami with her kids

Surf’s up! Ivanka Trump and her boys recently caught some waves down in Miami. The former first daughter and her sons Theodore, five, and Joseph, seven, were spotted surfing on Mother’s Day, May 9, with instructors.

©Grosby Group



Ivanka went surfing in Miami on May 9

Ivanka was photographed successfully standing up on her surfboard. The Women Who Work author, 39, appeared to be in good spirits as she cheered and gave a thumb’s up in the water. ﻿However, at one point Ivanka looked concerned after she accidentally hit her son Theodore with her board. The mom of three wore a South Beach Surf Club rashguard and black bottoms for the outing.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner moved their family—daughter Arabella and sons Theodore and Joseph﻿—down to Florida earlier this year. The family seems to be embracing life in South Florida with outings to the beach as well as the Everglades.

©Grosby Group



The former first daughter hit the waves with her kids

The Wall Street Journal reported in January that Ivanka and Jared signed a deal to lease a condo in the luxurious oceanfront Arte, located in Miami’s Surfside neighborhood. Per the WSJ, the “deal is thought to be an interim measure while the couple builds a house on a lot they recently purchased on Miami’s Indian Creek Island for $32 million.”

Last week, Ivanka celebrated receiving her second Covid vaccine dose in Miami. “This afternoon, I gratefully received my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” she wrote on Instagram. “Getting fully vaccinated is the best way to end this pandemic and protect ourselves and one another. ♥️.”