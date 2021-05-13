Jennifer Lopez showed off her post-breakup body while out in Miami

Sometimes the best thing to do after a breakup is to show them what they’re missing! As the world knows, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently shocked everyone and officially broke up and ended their engagement.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rekindling.

The headlines did not stop there as this week Lopez and her ex Ben Affleck were seen reuniting while in Montana together. It seems that the two might be rekindling what they once had back in 2003. Now, new photos of the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer emerged of her showing off her very toned abs while out and about in Miami.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez leaving a gym showing off her hard work.

On Wednesday the ‘Hustlers’ actress was seen leaving a sweaty gym session in Miami wearing a white t-shirt that was twisted in a knot, showing off her toned physique. She paired the shirt with low rise green sweatpants and white sneakers. The 51-year-old wore sunglasses on her face, and had her hair twisted up in a bun.