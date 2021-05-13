Jennifer Lopez showed off her post-breakup body while out in Miami

Sometimes the best thing to do after a breakup is to show them what they’re missing! As the world knows, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez recently shocked everyone and officially broke up and ended their engagement.
The headlines did not stop there as this week Lopez and her ex Ben Affleck were seen reuniting while in Montana together. It seems that the two might be rekindling what they once had back in 2003. Now, new photos of the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer emerged of her showing off her very toned abs while out and about in Miami.
On Wednesday the ‘Hustlers’ actress was seen leaving a sweaty gym session in Miami wearing a white t-shirt that was twisted in a knot, showing off her toned physique. She paired the shirt with low rise green sweatpants and white sneakers. The 51-year-old wore sunglasses on her face, and had her hair twisted up in a bun.
It’s hard to tell what exactly is going on with Lopez’s current love life but she seems to be having fun despite her name circulating in the news. According to a source, Lopez and Affleck’s reunion is good for the both of them right now. “Ben and Jennifer were in the same mindset after their breakups,“ a Latin music source told People.”Whether they end up together or not it‘s good for both of them now. And not that surprising,” the source continued.
As a refresher, Lopez and the former MLB player released a joint statement about breaking up in mid April, while the Oscar-winning actor and his ex-girlfriend Cuban actress Ana de Armas split back in January after dating for almost a year.
Time will only tell what will happen between these two celebs.