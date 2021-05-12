Joan Rivers’ ‘haunted’ New York penthouse is back on the market

Joan Rivers’ Upper East Side penthouse is on sale! The place of late comedian and tv host called home for 28 years would cost the next owner $38 million. The apartment with incredible views of the city and Central Park is a Pre-War Condominium.

Architect Horace Trumbauer designed the property following the neo-French Classic style. The penthouse includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two terraces, a paneled library, an incredible ballroom, and five stunning wood-burning fireplaces.

©Jenny Lenz and Dolly Lenz Real Estate GALLERY





The property will be marketed by Jenny Lenz and Dolly Lenz Real Estate, and according to the listing, it is the perfect place for entertaining. “These superb reception rooms, ideally suited for entertaining, are distinguished by soaring 23’ ceilings and elegant parquet-de-Versailles flooring,” the listing reads. “The original architectural detail was painstakingly restored by museum-trained artisans.”

©Jenny Lenz and Dolly Lenz Real Estate GALLERY





Before her tragic passing in 2014, Rivers said she believed ghosts haunted her home; therefore, one time, she invited a voodoo priestess to take care of the alleged unwanted spirits.

During an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories in 2009, she said the late niece of financier J.P Morgan used to live in her home, and after she died, she dedicated herself to haunt new residents.

©Jenny Lenz and Dolly Lenz Real Estate GALLERY





Joan’s neighbors backed her story after they reportedly saw the spirit walking around the ballroom and standing on the staircase.