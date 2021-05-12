Katie Holmes also loves the vintage-grandma-vibes! The actress was recently pictured out and about in New York City while wearing a quilt-style jacket. The garments started to make their comeback in 2020 to represent the wearable quarantine. Also, these types of pieces usually are from independent upcycling brands that re-worked them using antique quilts.

The 42-year-old actress paired hers with an evolvetogether hunter green face mask, a pair of blue boyfriend jeans, a light grey basic top, and 80s basketball sneakers from Re/Done, made in Italy from recycled nylon and cotton.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes jumps into the quilted patchwork jackets trend

The actress was spotted one again without Emilio Vitolo Jr. fueling the rumors of a possible break up. Last month, HOLA! USA reported that their romance is allegedly cooling off. According to Page Six, sources close to the couple revealed that Holmes has been spending too much time away from their home in NYC, and this might be the reason why we haven’t seen them together for a while.

The pair became public in 2020 after Holmes split with Jamie Foxx in August 2019. “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first, and things were moving very fast,” a source told the publication.

Fans of the couple are used to see them strolling in NYC together; however, in April, Holmes was caught buying flowers solo on the Upper East Side.

Earlier this month, the 42-year-old was seen in SoHo with a male friend wearing navy shorts, a button down shirt, a bucket hat, Uggs slippers, and a black and white printed bag on her shoulder.