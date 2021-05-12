Courteney Cox defends her daughter’s passion for makeup

Courteney Cox is supporting her daughter Coco every step of the way, including her love for makeup!

The Hollywood star who is sharing her mansion with Ellen DeGeneres, has decided to ignore parenting critics and absolutely approves her 16-year-old daughter’s decisions, as she described it to be a form of self-expression for her.

Courteney recently appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked about some of the comments she received, revealing that people have asked her “Why do you let Coco wear so much makeup?”

She went on to explain that Coco has been wearing makeup forever and likes playing with different hair colors. She also “loves to dress up. She will dye her hair, it was purple a week ago, I think right now it‘s blonde underneath before it was blue.”

The supportive mom joked and admitted that Coco dyes her hair so much that “we‘ve ruined the bathroom 1,000 times,” and Courtney constantly tells her “Please, put down garbage bags.”