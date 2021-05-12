Celine Dion is returning to the stage with a Las Vegas residency

To date, 117 million Americans are fully vaccinated. While the process is still in full swing, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its first set of recommendations, people are ready to get back to doing the things they enjoy, including attending concerts.

Artists are confirming their return to the stage, including Celine Dion, which had to postpone her Courage World Tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dion will receive fans at her ten show residency in the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning November 5.

“We have an amazing opportunity to start in a brand-new place. I haven‘t seen it in person yet, but this theater is state of the art, and all the technology is the crème de la crème. Everybody is super excited, and we’re all working really hard,” she told USA Today.

According to the singer, it is bittersweet to be preparing the show. “Right now, here in the United States, things are starting to happen again, slowly but surely. It’s hard because as we’re creating this show and moving forward, at the same time, we’re seeing what’s going on in other places of the world like Canada and India and Brazil,” she told the publication.

“COVID is still part of us, and there’s a lot of places that still don’t see the light yet. Of course, I’m thrilled and excited and nervous for the premiere, but I’m also very proud because we’ll be giving all the profits from the first show to COVID relief. And the hotel and our show partners are joining us in that.”

But Celine Dion is not the only one taking Las Vegas by storm; superstars Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood are also getting ready to present their shows in a mini-residency. “It‘s just going to be high energy. I want everything to just be super exciting and big,” Underwood told PEOPLE about her first Las Vegas residency.