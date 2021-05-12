Celine Dion is returning to the stage with a Las Vegas residency

To date, 117 million Americans are fully vaccinated. While the process is still in full swing, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its first set of recommendations, people are ready to get back to doing the things they enjoy, including attending concerts.
Artists are confirming their return to the stage, including Celine Dion, which had to postpone her Courage World Tour in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dion will receive fans at her ten show residency in the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas beginning November 5.
“We have an amazing opportunity to start in a brand-new place. I haven‘t seen it in person yet, but this theater is state of the art, and all the technology is the crème de la crème. Everybody is super excited, and we’re all working really hard,” she told USA Today.
According to the singer, it is bittersweet to be preparing the show. “Right now, here in the United States, things are starting to happen again, slowly but surely. It’s hard because as we’re creating this show and moving forward, at the same time, we’re seeing what’s going on in other places of the world like Canada and India and Brazil,” she told the publication.
“COVID is still part of us, and there’s a lot of places that still don’t see the light yet. Of course, I’m thrilled and excited and nervous for the premiere, but I’m also very proud because we’ll be giving all the profits from the first show to COVID relief. And the hotel and our show partners are joining us in that.”
But Celine Dion is not the only one taking Las Vegas by storm; superstars Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood are also getting ready to present their shows in a mini-residency. “It‘s just going to be high energy. I want everything to just be super exciting and big,” Underwood told PEOPLE about her first Las Vegas residency.
The 38-year-old and seven-time Grammy Award winner will present her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at the new Resorts World Las Vegas from December 1 to 11. “When I think of Vegas, I think of being a little over the top — I love wardrobe changes and scene changes and different lighting concepts,” she adds. “And I feel like we’re right now just in that planning phase of ’anything is possible.’ And I just look forward to seeing it all take shape.”
For Katy Perry fans, soon would be the time to sing out loud her song “Waking Up in Vegas.” The pop star took social media to announce her show at the same 5,000-capacity theater. Perry said on Twitter her residency would be opening on Dec 29, 2021.
!!!ᗩᖇᗴ YOᑌ ᖇᗴᗩᗪY TO ᑭᒪᗩY!!!— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2021
It’s a 🍄TRIP🍄 to finally be able to announce my brand new show #ᑭᒪᗩY a Las Vegas residency, opening Dec 29 2021 @ The Theatre @ResortsWorldLV. Everything you need to know about tickets is at https://t.co/VNXmphRhJe#KATYPERRYPLAYpic.twitter.com/QMY0aPejUV
According to The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, Perry “will introduce a sparkling new way to play in the Entertainment Capital of The World with a larger than life show.”