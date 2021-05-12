Sophie Turner slams paparazzi for photographing her baby daughter Willa without consent

Sophie Turner kept her entire pregnancy very private, and hasn’t posted and pictures of baby Willa since she was born last year, so it’s no surprise she doesn’t want photos being taken of her daughter--especially without her permission.

The Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram Story with a since-deleted video of herself addressing the paparazzi after photos of her out with her 10-month-old daughter were published online.

“I just woke up,” she began in her video message. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there.”

“She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed,” she said of her daughter with husbandJoe Jonas. “It‘s f**king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them.”

She went on to reiterate: “It’s disgusting and you do not have my permission.”

Since news that Turner was expecting her first child with Jonas broke in February 2020, the two stars kept quiet, never even announcing the pregnancy themselves. When the baby was born in July, reps for the couple kept the details to a minimum, simply telling E! News at the time: “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

It has now been almost a year since Willa was born, and the pair have since posted no photos of their firstborn child. More recently, they’ve both shared throwback photos of Turner while she was pregnant, but that’s the most they’ve opened up on their personal accounts.

On Sunday, May 9, Joe honored the actress on her first Mother’s Day with a sweet Instagram message, posting photos of Turner along with his own mom, Denise Jonas. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there,” he wrote, “and to these two Mums.”