Travis Barker shows off his latest NSFW tribute to Kourtney Kardashian

The second Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went public with their relationship, it was obvious just how much chemistry they had. And since that day a few months back, they’ve only gotten more open with their social media PDA.

On Tuesday, May 11, the 45-year-old shared a photo of Goop’s famous “This Smells Like My Orgasm” candle — but his particular sample included a NSFW nod to his girlfriend on its label.

“This Smells Like Kourtney‘s Orgasm,” the candle’s label reads.

©Travis Barker





While Barker didn’t include a caption in his Instagram Story post, it was quickly re-shared by Kardashian on her own account.

A spin on the viral “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle Gwyneth Paltrow’s company previously put out, the brand has since issued the orgasm version. According to the goop website, the candle was made “with tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.” It can be yours for the low, low price of $75.

Back in March, just a few weeks after the couple went public on Valentine’s Day, The Blink 182 drummer stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, where he couldn’t stop talking about his longtime-friend-turned-girlfriend.

“I read a note that your lovely lady wrote to you saying, like, ‘We may destroy each other,’” host Drew Barrymore said to Barker, referring to a note posted on Instagram. “And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s so hot.’ I think my love note might be like, ‘Can we just get to bed early and, like, watch a movie?’”