Machine Gun Kelly explained why he wears a drop of Megan Fox’s blood around his neck

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have an interesting, whirlwind romance to say the least. Now, the singer revealed the story behind the piece of jewelry that he has from his girlfriend that is a bit out of the ordinary.

On an appearance on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres’ show Wednesday, the 31-year-old explained the story behind the drop of Fox’s blood he has in a necklace that he wears. Kelly originally told about the necklace back on Valentine’s Day when he posted photos of it on Instagram.

In conversation with DeGeneres, Kelly explained the story behind the interesting gift. “Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship,” he said. ”I didn‘t have a passport either, so she was going out to Bulgaria, and so I was kinda freaking out like, ’You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’”

“I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA,” he went on to say.

The “my ex’s best friend” singer went on to reveal more details about his and the actress’ relationship. “You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders,” the rapper explained. ”I haven‘t even talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship’s going strong, so thank you so much.”