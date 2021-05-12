Machine Gun Kelly explained why he wears a drop of Megan Fox’s blood around his neck

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have an interesting, whirlwind romance to say the least. Now, the singer revealed the story behind the piece of jewelry that he has from his girlfriend that is a bit out of the ordinary.
On an appearance on the ‘Ellen DeGeneres’ show Wednesday, the 31-year-old explained the story behind the drop of Fox’s blood he has in a necklace that he wears. Kelly originally told about the necklace back on Valentine’s Day when he posted photos of it on Instagram.
In conversation with DeGeneres, Kelly explained the story behind the interesting gift. “Well, she was actually going out of town to film a movie, and this was really new in our relationship,” he said. ”I didn‘t have a passport either, so she was going out to Bulgaria, and so I was kinda freaking out like, ’You’re gonna leave and I can’t even come see you.’”
Megan Fox chats about her “rambunctious” sons with Kelly Clarkson
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly look happier than ever amid Brian Austin Green drama
Megan Fox has a new tattoo that is Machine Gun Kelly’s nickname in Spanish
“I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA,” he went on to say.
The “my ex’s best friend” singer went on to reveal more details about his and the actress’ relationship. “You know who helped me get a passport? Bernie Sanders,” the rapper explained. ”I haven‘t even talked to him since this happened. Thank you to the Bernie Sanders team for that. I made it to Bulgaria and the relationship’s going strong, so thank you so much.”
We knew back when Fox said in a joint interview on a podcast that her and Kelly are “twin flames and two halves of the same soul,” that these two would have an electric relationship.
The two first met on the set of the film ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass,’ last March.
During the interview, Kelly also spoke about his recent SNL performance. Supposedly, before hitting the stage, the entire lighting board crashed causing the singer to panic and perform the song with just a guitar. “For the first 20 seconds, I could kind of feel my nerves were like [shaky]. I was like, “How is this happening; like dress rehearsal went so good,”‘ he explained.
“But as soon as the chorus came, all of the emotion took over, and I think it worked out way better. It felt like everyone connected with just the music instead of all the lights.”