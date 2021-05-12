Paris Hilton’s wedding will be documented on new Peacock reality show

Fans of Paris Hilton don’t have to wait for their invitation to her wedding in the mail, because we’re all going to have the chance to see the festivities from start to finish in her new series.

NBCU’s streaming service, Peacock, has revealed a star-studded new lineup, including two upcoming unscripted docu-series starring Paris Hilton and Jojo Siwa, as well as an alternative-scripted series co-hosted by Ed Helms and Randall Park.

“In Paris in Love, international influencer and one of the world‘s most eligible bachelorettes is finally ready to walk down the aisle with the man of her dreams, venture capitalist Carter Reum,” says the May 12 press release. “In the 13-episode docu-series, we will follow Paris Hilton as she prepares for the big day, including the big day itself. From bridal dress shopping and choosing the venue to designing her dream destination wedding and participating in what certainly will be a fun and crazy bachelorette party, viewers will be along for an entertaining and emotional ride and will witness a personal side of Paris that only her closest friends and family get to see.”

This announcement from Peacock comes just one day after NBCU revealed Demi Lovato will search for aliens on the upcoming docu-series, Unidentified With Demi Lovato.

Demi is said to be “a true believer” who embarks on a “courageous adventure” to convince her close friends (and viewers) “that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!” Fans can expect interviews with scientists and presumed “alien abductees” while Lovato conducts experiments to “make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves.”

According to a May 11 press release from NBCU‘s streaming service, the unscripted series “follows Demi and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.” The singer’s manager Scooter Braun--who also manages big named like Justin Bieber and J Balvin--is also executive producing the project.