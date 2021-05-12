Miley Cyrus celebrated the anniversary of her heartfelt song, ‘Malibu’

Although Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially done, the 28-year-old still makes it known that their relationship was full of love and happy times. The singer celebrated the anniversary of her hit song, ‘Malibu’ which came out on May 11 four years ago.

‘Malibu’ is a special song to Cyrus because it’s about her and Hemsworth’s time living together in Malibu before their 2019 divorce. In 2017, which was from her 2017 album ‘Younger Now,’ the song reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

On Tuesday, the singer posted a video of her recording ‘Malibu’ and captioned it, “Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu. A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism. I lost that home along with many others in 2018. Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio. 🌊 💕 🦢.”

Reportedly, Cyrus’ Malibu home was destroyed in the devastating 2018 California wildfires. In a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus said “I’m not sure without losing Malibu, we would’ve been ready to take this step or ever even gotten married, who can say? But the timing felt right and I go with my heart. No one is promised the next day, or the next, so I try to be ‘in the now’ as much as possible.”

As of now, Cyrus seems to be living the single life while her ex Hemsworth is dating Gabrielle Brooks who first were rumored to be dating back in December 2019, according to US Weekly.

“Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious. They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month.