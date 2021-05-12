Ellen DeGeneres made the decision to end her talk show next May

It seems that Ellen DeGeneres is finally saying goodbye to her famous daytime talk show, ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ The 63-year-old revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she is finally ending her show next May after 19 seasons.

In today’s show, the comedian will announce the difficult decision that she made about ending her long running show. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” DeGeneres said in her interview.

“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that truly great things never will,” said Mike Darnell, president of Unscripted & Alternative Television at Warner Bros. told The Hollywood Reporter.

It might not come as a surprise that DeGeneres is ending the show, considering the allegations about a toxic work environment that took place last year. She said in the interview that the decision had nothing to do with last year’s allegations.

“It almost impacted the show. It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very. But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn’t have come back this season,“ she said.