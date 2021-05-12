A-Rod had this to say when asked about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck has spoken about the Yankees in the past

Alex Rodriguez has commented on his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s recent getaway with Ben Affleck. While out in Miami, the former Yankees player was asked in a video obtained by Page Six, “What do you think about the news about Jennifer and Ben?” and “Did you know they were in Montana together?” A-Rod simply replied, “Go Yankees.”

Ben is known for being a diehard Boston Red Sox fan, so much so that he refused to wear a Yankees hat in a scene for director David Fincher’s movie Gone Girl. “I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’” he told The New York Times (via Rolling Stone) in 2014. “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

Back in 2003, then-engaged Bennifer was asked if they were going to be a Red Sox or New York Yankees family? “I can’t be involved in any family that’s not a Red Sox family. You know what I’m saying,” Ben said during their Dateline interview. “I draw a line.”

Ben told Jennifer that her family isn’t “even really a Yankees family,” noting that her father is a Mets fan. “The Mets is fine. I could put up with the Mets,” the actor said. “The Mets I could live with. Pinstripes can’t be in the house. Can’t abide it. I can’t.”

“Our child will pick what he wants to be a Yankee or a Red Sox,” Jennifer said, to which Ben jokingly replied, “Not if he wants to have a father he won’t.”

Ben and Jennifer, who officially split in 2004, have reportedly been spending time together in Los Angeles and recently enjoyed a getaway to Montana. A source told People magazine, “[Jennifer] spent several days with Ben out of town. They have a strong connection. It’s all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy.” The pair’s trip came less than one month after J.Lo and A-Rod announced their split with a joint statement.

