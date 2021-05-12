Thalía says Jennifer Lopez danced with THIS star at her wedding

Thalía took a trip down memory lane this week! The 49-year-old superstar paid a virtual visit to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 11, to chat about her anticipated new album desAMORfosis. Of course, the legendary Latina ended up talking about way more. For starters, she lit up when Jimmy asked about her and Tommy Mottola’s epic wedding in 2000. “It was really something,” the singer agreed before revealing an unlikely duo of celebrities that ended up dancing the night away.

Scroll to watch the video!

“At the end of the night up onstage it was Donna Summer, Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony,” Thalía said, dropping insanely famous guest names, before revealing: “Danny DeVito was dancing, holding onto Jennifer Lopez’s waist!” As the audience stirred, she continued: “He was doing the conga with Jennifer. Jennifer was so happy.” Thalía added: “A lot of tequila that night.”

Jimmy also touched on the fact that some of Thalía’s first songs were banned before they even came out. “They were a lot of sexual content and explicit things… concepts that back then were too much,” she replied. “They banned me on the radio.” Luckily, the powerhouse got her full-circle happy ending. “Thirty years after, we just released the same albums digitally and they were like top five! It’s a digital era,” she celebrated.

Eventually, the funny host shifted the conversation to Thalia’s latest album desAMORfosis. Thalía said this is one of her most personal projects yet. “Love is an adventure,” she revealed as the theme. “It’s a very honest album,” she continued, adding that she put her heart and soul into it. “It was the first time I did this - it was like going through therapy and it was amazing.”