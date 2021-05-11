Angelina Jolie’s kids have been ‘making sure I am OK’ following Brad Pitt break-up

Still in the Mother’s Day spirit, Angelina Jolie stopped by E! News’ Daily Pop to talk all about how fortunate she is as a parent. The actress shares six children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt: 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old Vivienne, and 12-year-old Knox.

During their conversation, Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester joked about the fact that he can’t even be a plant dad to six trees, let alone raising a full family. In response, Jolie stressed that her job as a mother has been nothing but a blessing.

“I have six very capable children,” the actress gushed. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.’”

”We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” Jolie said about her entire family. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

Her role as a mother in real life isn’t too far off from her latest film, in which she portrays a dedicated mother figure in the new HBO Max drama Those Who Wish Me Dead. The film premieres in theaters and on the streaming platform on May 14.

“It is funny. I haven’t done action in about 10 years,” Jolie said about the project. She went on to explain how her kids reacted to her return to action films, saying, “I think it was more funny thinking like, ‘what are you doing?’”

After talking about her life as a mother and as an actress, there was still some time to talk about the possibilities of dating. Even though she has her plate full with six children, that doesn’t mean Angelina isn’t open to a romantic relationship in the future. With that being said, she has some high standards after being alone for so long.

“I probably have a very long list [of ‘nos’]. I’ve been alone for a long time now,” she joked when asked about her love life.