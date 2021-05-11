Britney Spears’s new pink hair is the perfect 2021 Spring/Summer vibe! The pop superstar took social media to share her new adorable hair color. Although it is unknown if Spears’s pastel pink tips are temporary o if she plans to rock it for the season, clearly, the change suits her, and she is having a lot of fun with it.

“Miss pussycat loves to bite 😬😼🐾... be careful ladies and gentlemen 😜😜😜 !!!!!” she wrote on Instagram sharing three images. The singer is wearing an animal print leotard, black open-toe sandals, and minimal jewelry or accessories in the post.

Despite her personal issues, Britney keeps dancing her problems away, and as usual, she gave her loyal fans another video showing her iconic moves. Despite the conspiracy theories surrounding the star, some of her followers just think that her dancing videos just mean that she is ready to take the stage once again. “Oh yessss she’s ready for another concert! 🔥😍😍👏🙌 let’s goooooo,” a hopeful fan wrote.

Recently, the “Princess of Pop” career and conservatorship have focused on multiple documentaries examining her public life. Still, to set the record straight, she wrote a statement sharing her plans and hopes for the future and assuring that these unauthorized documentaries are only focusing on negativity.

“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!” she wrote.