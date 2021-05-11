Britney Spears’s new pink hair is the perfect 2021 Spring/Summer vibe! The pop superstar took social media to share her new adorable hair color. Although it is unknown if Spears’s pastel pink tips are temporary o if she plans to rock it for the season, clearly, the change suits her, and she is having a lot of fun with it.
“Miss pussycat loves to bite 😬😼🐾... be careful ladies and gentlemen 😜😜😜 !!!!!” she wrote on Instagram sharing three images. The singer is wearing an animal print leotard, black open-toe sandals, and minimal jewelry or accessories in the post.
Despite her personal issues, Britney keeps dancing her problems away, and as usual, she gave her loyal fans another video showing her iconic moves. Despite the conspiracy theories surrounding the star, some of her followers just think that her dancing videos just mean that she is ready to take the stage once again. “Oh yessss she’s ready for another concert! 🔥😍😍👏🙌 let’s goooooo,” a hopeful fan wrote.
Recently, the “Princess of Pop” career and conservatorship have focused on multiple documentaries examining her public life. Still, to set the record straight, she wrote a statement sharing her plans and hopes for the future and assuring that these unauthorized documentaries are only focusing on negativity.
“Geez !!!! 2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS 😳😳😳 !!!! So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life ... what can I say … I’m deeply flattered !!!!” she wrote.
“These documentaries are so hypocritical … they criticize the media and then do the same thing 🤔🤔🤔????? Damn … I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I‘ve had some pretty tough times in my life ... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends … I think the world is more interested in the negative 🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️🤷🏼♀️ !!!!”
According to Spears, what happened in the past has no relevance today. “I mean … isn‘t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE 🤧🤧🤧 ???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatizing times in my life from forever ago ???? I mean DAMN,” she said.
Britney also released the statement with another video of her doing what she is most passionate about — dancing! “On a lighter note … this is a video of me dancing 💃💃💃 !!!! I have so many trips I’m looking forward to taking this summer and I can’t wait to dance in different studios 👯♀️👯♀️👯♀️ !!!!” she revealed.
“I’m hoping to get a miniature koi pond in my backyard as well 🐠🐠🐠 !!!! I know I’m weird but hey … it’s the little things you know ... and I’m so grateful for my beautiful backyard !!!! @betterhomesandgardens should put me on their cover ... I’m no @MarthaStewartthat’s for sure … but I will tell you I have the finest garden here in LA 🌺🌺🌺🌸🌸🌸🌼🌼🌼 !!!!” she said. “I hope you’re all living your best lives and sh*t or as @parishilton would say SLIVING!!! ... I know I am 💋💋💋!!!!”
She also took some time to clear one more thing. “PSSSS I don’t actually talk to Billy B AT ALL so I’m honestly very confused 😂😂😂 !!!” she wrote. “This is my Instagram !!!! PSSSSS no paparazzi guy … I didn’t want you and your crew following me around !!!!”