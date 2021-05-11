Demi Lovato to star in new series centered on finding out the truth about UFOs

Demi Lovato is getting ready for her next adventure, which just might be her most unexpected yet.

The Grammy-nominated singer is going to executive produce and star in a new Peacock docu-series titled Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which focuses on finding out the truth about UFOs. The series promises to “uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.”

According to a May 11 press release from NBCU‘s streaming service, the unscripted series “follows Demi and her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas as they attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.” The singer’s manager Scooter Braun--who also manages big named likeJustin Bieber and J Balvin--is also executive producing the project.

“SURPRISEEEEE!!!” Demi wrote on Instagram as she announced the news. “I’m hitting the road for an out-of-this-world adventure for my new show Unidentified & I’m taking you guys along for the ride ✨💕🛸 Coming soon to @PeacockTV!! I can’t wait to share more 🥰😝”

Demi Lovato is said to be “a true believer” who embarks on a “courageous adventure” to convince her close friends (and viewers) “that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!”

Fans can expect interviews with scientists and presumed “alien abductees” while Lovato conducts experiments to “make peace with the aliens and ultimately save ourselves.”

Unidentified With Demi Lovato marks the singer’s second documentary project in 2021. Her film with YouTube, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, premiered on March 23 and discussed her near-fatal drug overdose, heroin addiction, and surviving sexual assault.

“I had so much to say over the past two years, wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” Lovato said in the trailer for the project. “Any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s gonna overflow.”

She went on to describe her 2018 overdose, saying, “I had crossed a line that I had never crossed before… I snapped. I had three strokes. I had a heart attack. My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes [to live].”