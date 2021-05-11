Ana de Armas celebrated her 33rd birthday with a beautiful and intimate party

Speaking of Hollywood exes, Ben Affleck’s ex girlfriend Cuban actress Ana de Armas recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in style. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to show off the fabulous and glamorous party she had this past Saturday.
Armas shared two adorable videos and a photo of herself celebrating with close friends. One video was of the actress blowing out candles on a cake surrounded by friends, another was of 3-3 balloons floating in the pool, and the last photo was a more clear shot of Armas saying a birthday wish over her cake.
The Cuban beauty captioned the post saying, “I‘m so grateful I got to celebrate my birthday with my loved ones. Thank you for the gifts, letters, flowers, cakes, and all the love! Cheers to an incredible year ahead!”
Celebs such as actress Lily Collins commented on Armas’ birthday post writing, “Happy happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️,” and fellow model Carolyn Murphy wrote, “HBD 🥳❤️.”
For the celebrations, the ‘War Dogs’ actress wore a green and white flowered dress and her dark hair was pulled back in a ponytail and her short bangs stuck out.
Armas was happily celebrating her birthday while her ex boyfriend, Affleck was spotted hanging out in Montana with his ex girlfriend Jennifer Lopez who recently ended her engagement with former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.
Rumors are saying that Lopez and Affleck realized how strong their chemistry is and have been rekindling and spending more time together. Reportedly, Rodriguez spoke out about how he’s feeling about his ex already moving on and spending time with another man. Sources say he’s in shock and tried reaching out to the singer to tell her he’s upset.