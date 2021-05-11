Matt Damon speaks on his BFF Ben Affleck’s reunion with Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon is finally giving his two cents on the budding relationship between his best friend, Ben Affleck, and his ex-fiancé, Jennifer Lopez. Well...kinda.

The actor is currently in Australia working, but he managed to take a break to call into an interview with Today co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. While Damon has his own projects to speak about, the women still had to take some time to ask about his BFF’s love life, trying to get any bit of information out about the unexpected reunion.

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that,” he joked.

When asked about how he heard the news, Damon continued to play the whole thing off: “I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it.”

Still, even though he’s playing coy about the situation, he seems to be just as excited as the rest of us over the possibility of a Bennifer Part 2.

“I love them both,” he said of Affleck and Lopez’s possible romance. “I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Unsurprisingly, J.Lo’s most recent ex, Alex Rodriguez, isn’t so excited over the prospect of his ex-fiancée moving on so quickly. Almost a month after officially announcing their split, a source told E! News the former baseball pro is “saddened” over the singer’s reunion with the Oscar winner.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” explained the insider. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The source continued: “She‘s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”