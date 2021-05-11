Alex Rodriguez has something to say about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hanging out

The world has been scratching their heads after news broke that exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly spending a lot of time together after the singer and Alex Rodriguez recently ended their engagement.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled.

It’s said that Lopez and Affleck were roaming around Montana as photos surfaced of the two out in the mountains. Reportedly, the former MLB player is “shocked” that the famous exes are spending time together and so soon after Lopez just got out of a relationship.

“A-Rod is shocked that J.Lo has moved on,” a source close to the “Jenny from the Block” singer told E! News. “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him.”

The same source went on to say Rodriguez is “saddened” by Lopez’s vacation with the actor. It’s said that the 45-year-old even reached out to JLO to let her know “he’s upset” about how quick she has moved on.

The triple threat and the Oscar winner first met on the set of their movie, ‘Gigli.’ After Lopez divorced from her then husband. Cris Judd, her and Affleck soon started dating in 2003. The couple quickly got engaged and then after much scrutiny from the media, they ended up calling off the wedding and going their separate ways.

At the time according to People, Lopez’s rep said, “Jennifer Lopez has ended her engagement to Ben Affleck. At this difficult time, we ask that you respect her privacy.” Affleck‘s rep said, “I am not going to confirm anything about his personal life. We don’t want to get dragged into quicksand. Everybody wants a war. It’s not happening from our side.”