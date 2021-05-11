Tom Cruise joins Scarlett Johansson protesting against Golden Globes

Tom Cruise has returned his three Golden Globe trophies, joining many of the A-list actors and executives that are currently boycotting the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Loading the player...

The HFPA controversy continues, now that the iconic actor is protesting against the lack of diversity among members of the organization, after it was revealed that none of the group’s 87 members are Black.

And although they have promised to include a series of changes, adding 13 Black journalists as members, actors and executives are calling for a much bigger change, including Ava DuVernay, Shonda Rhimes, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson.

NBC is also speaking up and has decided not to broadcast the annual Golden Globe Awards next year.

Johansson explained why she refuses to participate in HFPA conferences, revealing that she faced “sexist questions and remarks by certain HFPA members that bordered on sexual harassment.”

Ava Duvernay also took a moment to share her thoughts and declared that “The truth that’s not often discussed is that awards play a part in the economic reality of Black filmmakers, artists of color and women creators in this business.”

While Mark Ruffalo urged the HFPA to take part in a bigger change, explaining that the organization “has gained prominence and profited handsomely from their involvement with filmmakers and actors.”

Tom Cruise returned his three awards for best actor in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire and for best supporting actor in Magnolia.