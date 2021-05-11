Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union support Lisa Vidal after tragic death of her son

Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union are showing their support to Lisa Vidal, following the tragic death of her eldest son.

The 55-year-old actress revealed her struggle on Mother’s Day, opening up about her emotional journey, after the loss of her 28-year-old son, Scott Cohen.

Lisa took to social media to share some of the most special memories she shared with Scott, with a series of photos through the years and a heartfelt message, describing him as her “beautiful baby boy.”

“My angel, my sweet son is gone... a piece of my heart has been torn away... my beloved Scott Jarred Cohen passed away,” she shared.

Friends of the actress commented on the post and showed support for the family, including Viola Davis, Nat Kelley, Rosario Dawson, Taraji P. Henson, Eva Longoria and Gabrielle Union.

Eva wrote “To the best mama out there, may Scott Rest In Peace. Love you my sweet Lisa,” while Gabrielle commented, “We are here for you mama!”

Lisa stated that she treasures every special moment next to Scott, “all our talks, our hugs, our date nights and your glorious infectious smile and laugh. It was an honor to be your mom, thank you son for choosing me and blessing me with your life, love, and gift.”

The musician and bodybuilder was Lisa’s firstborn, and brother to 23-year-old Max and 18-year-old Olivia.

She also took a moment to send her blessings and strength to every mom, adding “May God bless you always cover you and protect you and prosper you in Jesus mighty name.”